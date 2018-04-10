Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,095 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Cummins by 841.7% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.92. 1,704,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,832. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.83 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26,161.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY" was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

