Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8,474.25, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

