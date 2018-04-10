Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 85,309 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in UDR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in UDR by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,729,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,800 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on UDR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on UDR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9,575.99, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 85,309 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-trims-stake-in-udr-inc-udr-updated-updated.html.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.