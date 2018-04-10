Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 63,011 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,011 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 291,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 80,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 629.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256,808.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Goldman Sachs set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

