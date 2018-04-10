MGE Energy (MGEE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News headlines about MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGE Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9561844151782 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,951.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $68.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.27 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 10.28%. equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $25,022.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Keebler acquired 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $34,942.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,260 shares of company stock valued at $69,955. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

