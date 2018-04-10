MGIC Investment (MTG) PT Set at $16.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) has been assigned a $16.00 price target by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s current price.

MTG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 8,333,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,231. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,754.45, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 220,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,339,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

