CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Sells $281,625.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $281,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 239,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,709. The company has a market cap of $794.43, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.76. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CalAmp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded CalAmp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.76 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 103,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

