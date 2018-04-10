Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) by 247.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 2,006.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,506 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 568.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,115,901 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $70,246,000 after acquiring an additional 948,966 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939,826 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 781,460 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,371 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 684,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,224,876 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 352,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M William Benedetto sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $255,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $9,430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,383,017.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,090 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,282. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KORS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Michael Kors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Michael Kors from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.48.

NYSE:KORS opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. Michael Kors Holdings has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,869.58, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.48. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/michael-kors-holdings-kors-holdings-boosted-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.