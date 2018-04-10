Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Michael Kors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Michael Kors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Michael Kors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $9,430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,383,017.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Benedetto sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $255,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,090 shares of company stock worth $34,547,282. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KORS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Michael Kors from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.48.

KORS opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,869.58, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Michael Kors Holdings has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

