Deutsche Bank Trims Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Target Price to $22.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,514.94, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 54.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

