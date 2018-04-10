Micro Focus International (MFGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFGP. UBS raised Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

