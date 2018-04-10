Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 30th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. SunTrust Banks upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.99.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,216.78, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.10 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 526,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,102,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

