Vetr Lowers Micron Technology (MU) to Hold

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a $62.05 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 50,402,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,739,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56,202.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $638,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,199 shares of company stock worth $3,028,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vetr Lowers Micron Technology (MU) to Hold” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/micron-technology-mu-downgraded-by-vetr-updated-updated-updated.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.