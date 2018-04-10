Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Vetr lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Micron Technology to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 50,465,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,739,855. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $56,202.21, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,730,000 after buying an additional 835,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,279,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 398,851 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

