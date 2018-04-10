Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.52 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Shares of MU opened at $47.96 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $56,202.21, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,782,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,422,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,055,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 328,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

