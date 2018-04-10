Microsoft (MSFT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a $101.39 price target on the software giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $95.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

MSFT stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694,752.38, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

