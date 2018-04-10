Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $467,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,575.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $91.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.98 per share, with a total value of $373,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $622,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $10,457.12, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 4.99%. equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

