Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middleby earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1981732525245 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MIDD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.33. 350,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Middleby has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,884.10, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $632.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 12.77%. equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 target price on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.50 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

