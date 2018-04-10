Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 43.5326906986737 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 11,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.34, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.62. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

MBCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $96,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 1,858 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $93,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock worth $780,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/middlefield-banc-mbcn-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-14-updated.html.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.