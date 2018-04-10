Middlesex Water (MSEX) Given $40.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 193 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $36,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Middlesex Water by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 89,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 32.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSEX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,980. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.37, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/middlesex-water-msex-given-40-00-consensus-target-price-by-brokerages.html.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.