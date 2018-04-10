Middlesex Water (MSEX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.43. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 17.44%. equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $36,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 89,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 32.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

