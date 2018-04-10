Jeffrey G. Ludwig Sells 5,216 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $166,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 90,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,251. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $745.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 507,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 255,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 193,932 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,019,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 866,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 168,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 461,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Midland States Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity has been lending to and accepting deposits from individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company’s segments include Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services, and corporate treasury management services; Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, which provides for the origination and servicing of government sponsored mortgages for multifamily and healthcare facilities, and Other, which includes the operating results of the Company and its wealth management business unit.

