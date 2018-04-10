MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

MSL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. 45,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $217.62, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.21. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that MidSouth Bancorp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. MidSouth Bancorp’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

In related news, Director C R. Cloutier sold 5,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,107.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,185 in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

