MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) Lifted to “Outperform” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:MSL opened at $13.10 on Monday. MidSouth Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. sell-side analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

In other news, Director Clayton Paul Hilliard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,531.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $345,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

