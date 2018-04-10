Millennium Management LLC Acquires 177,489 Shares of Keysight (KEYS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) by 339.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Keysight worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Keysight by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 191,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 34,803 shares of Keysight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $1,832,377.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 6,671 shares of Keysight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $341,088.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,670.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,049 shares of company stock worth $6,107,829. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Keysight in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Keysight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9,608.30, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Keysight has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.96 million. Keysight had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Keysight’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Keysight will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

