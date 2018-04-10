Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 182.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $31,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $51.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NYSE LYV opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,858.37, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

