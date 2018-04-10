Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Financial Bank (FFBC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of First Financial Bank worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bank stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1,770.37, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. First Financial Bank has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

First Financial Bank (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. First Financial Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that First Financial Bank will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of First Financial Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Financial Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

