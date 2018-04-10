Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,535,699 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2,157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,279,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 538,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/millennium-management-llc-buys-1535699-shares-of-lattice-semiconductor-corp-lscc-2.html.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.