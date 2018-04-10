Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Pan American Silver worth $64,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $8,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $7,996,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 770,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466,800 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 16.8% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,586,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4,066.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 240,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,300. The firm has a market cap of $2,434.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/millennium-management-llc-buys-2552381-shares-of-pan-american-silver-corp-paas-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.