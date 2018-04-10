Millennium Management LLC Has $28.50 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.18% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $28,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 87.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 19,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,971,831.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,505.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $113,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,135.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,236 shares of company stock worth $7,247,782. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2,659.76, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

