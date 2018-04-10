Millennium Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in A10 Networks (ATEN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,033.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,827 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.79% of A10 Networks worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 146,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,876,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after buying an additional 960,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,796,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 896,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $26,565.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,836.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $60,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ATEN opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

