Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.58% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,061.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $774,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,110. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of CY opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5,833.32, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $597.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

