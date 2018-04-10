Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 920,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $63,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,093.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,611,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,210 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,573.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,774,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,167,000 after buying an additional 3,751,449 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 864.6% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,378,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,205,000 after buying an additional 2,131,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,708,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,512,000 after buying an additional 2,061,255 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,482,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,212,000 after buying an additional 2,055,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,303. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $97,847.51, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 43,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $4,808,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 798,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/millennium-management-llc-sells-920148-shares-of-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-updated-updated-updated.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.