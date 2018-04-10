Millennium Management LLC Sells 128,807 Shares of Thor Industries (THO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,807 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.81% of Thor Industries worth $64,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.23. 939,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,185. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $87.96 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,952.95, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Aegis upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Argus raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

