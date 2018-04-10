Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871,149 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.95% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $59,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 2,438,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,351. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,652.02, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $59,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

