Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 15,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $289.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 3.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Miller Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 37,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

