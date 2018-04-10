Miners’ Reward Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,908.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $10,908.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00747525 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179898 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

