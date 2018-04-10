Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Earns News Impact Score of 0.17

News coverage about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2920236353014 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NERV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 178,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

