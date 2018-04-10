Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Miragen Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.0664087951513 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Cann assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ MGEN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 30,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,245. The company has a market capitalization of $196.12, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 662.30%. equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth bought 545,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Scott Levy bought 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

