Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 346,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,988. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $753.89, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $338,527.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,021.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $423,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,750. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companys clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

