Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.78 ($3.71).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

MAB stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 252 ($3.56). The stock had a trading volume of 386,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 219.90 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 284.80 ($4.03).

In related news, insider Phil Urban bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,784.89 ($5,349.67). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,759 shares of company stock worth $419,919.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/mitchells-butlers-mab-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.