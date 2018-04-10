Miton Group (LON:MGR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Miton Group (LON:MGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.85) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON MGR remained flat at $GBX 41.75 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 167,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,388. Miton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.25 ($0.65).

About Miton Group

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

