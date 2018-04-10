Mobile Mini (MINI) and Global Power Equipment Gr (GLPW) Head-To-Head Survey

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) and Global Power Equipment Gr (OTCMKTS:GLPW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Power Equipment Gr has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mobile Mini shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Global Power Equipment Gr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mobile Mini pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Global Power Equipment Gr does not pay a dividend. Mobile Mini pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Mini and Global Power Equipment Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini 22.91% 6.49% 2.51% Global Power Equipment Gr -17.83% -89.23% -26.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mobile Mini and Global Power Equipment Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Mini 0 4 3 0 2.43 Global Power Equipment Gr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mobile Mini currently has a consensus price target of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Mini is more favorable than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Mini and Global Power Equipment Gr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini $533.55 million 3.58 $122.22 million $1.16 36.94 Global Power Equipment Gr $418.59 million 0.11 -$43.61 million N/A N/A

Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than Global Power Equipment Gr.

Summary

Mobile Mini beats Global Power Equipment Gr on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods. It also provides a range of specialty containment equipment comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, the company offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. It primarily leases its specialty products for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of February 2, 2018, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 215,000 storage solutions containers and office units; and 12,100 specialty containment units in the United State. Its network also consisted of 154 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Mobile Mini, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Global Power Equipment Gr Company Profile

Global Power Equipment Group Inc. provides custom-engineered solutions, and modification and maintenance services for customers in the energy and industrial markets worldwide. Its Mechanical Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs, commissions, and services filter houses, inlet and exhaust systems, diverter dampers, selective catalytic reduction systems, auxiliary control skids and enclosures, expansion joints, air filtration elements, and retrofit and upgrade solutions for power generation markets. This segment also provides precision and replacement parts, filter elements, and aftermarket retrofit equipment. Its principal customers include utility-scale gas turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), owner/operators, and electric utilities, as well as engineering, procurement, and contractor (EPC) firms. The company's Electrical Solutions segment focuses on the custom engineering and manufacture of integrated control house systems, engine generator packages and enclosures, industrial tanks, and custom-engineered equipment skids for the energy, oil and gas, digital data storage, and electrical industries. This segment's principal customers comprise turbine and reciprocating engine OEMs, switchgear and drive OEMs, backup and distributed power providers, oil and gas midstream and downstream owner/operators, electric utilities, and EPC firms. Its Services segment provides nuclear power plant modification, maintenance, and construction services; fossil fuel, industrial gas, liquefied natural gas, and petrochemical operations modification and construction services; industrial painting and coating services; insulation services; asbestos and lead abatement services; and roofing system services. Global Power Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

