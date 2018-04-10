Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

MOBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 71,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $369,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,294.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,761 shares of company stock valued at $776,446. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobileiron by 16.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,100. The company has a market cap of $477.66, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.44. Mobileiron has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.78.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 181.27%. equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

