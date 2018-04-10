MobileIron (MOBL) Receives $6.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded MobileIron from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on MobileIron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,333. MobileIron has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $487.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.32.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 181.27% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. research analysts expect that MobileIron will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other MobileIron news, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 10,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $49,393.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 71,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $369,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,761 shares of company stock worth $776,446 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MobileIron by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 813,135 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the 4th quarter worth $2,764,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the 4th quarter worth $2,511,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,660,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 626,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 107,581 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

