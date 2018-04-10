Mobivity Hldgs Cor (MFON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mobivity Hldgs Cor (OTCMKTS:MFON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 11th.

MFON opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.22. Mobivity Hldgs Cor has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

About Mobivity Hldgs Cor

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven mobile marketing campaigns in the United States. The companys platforms consist of software for phones, tablets PCs, and point of sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

