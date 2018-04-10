Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,370 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,234,000 after purchasing an additional 477,056 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 1,377,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,137,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,013,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.07.

MHK stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,083. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $223.99 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,570.36, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,345,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,003 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $356,243.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

