Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Up 44.2% in February

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,578,342 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 15th total of 3,175,325 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,692,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,062. The company has a market capitalization of $15,770.08, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In related news, Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 55,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $4,726,811.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,137,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-short-interest-update-updated-updated-updated.html.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.