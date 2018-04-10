Bank of America Raises Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $46.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.05 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

MOMO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,695. The company has a market capitalization of $7,251.35, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. Momo had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. analysts predict that Momo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

