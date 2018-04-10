Monaco (MCO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.64 Million

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Monaco token can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00076768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, Monaco has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Monaco has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and $8.64 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00760493 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00176493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063594 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco launched on June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@monaco_card. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. Monaco’s official website is www.mona.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, Qryptos, YoBit, Upbit, Liqui, Bit-Z, EXX, BigONE, OKEx, Coinrail, Binance, Bittrex and Coinnest. It is not currently possible to buy Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monaco must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monaco using one of the exchanges listed above.

